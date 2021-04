VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Art Department will host the 23rd annual Regional High School Art Exhibit beginning April 12, in the college’s Manierre Dawson Gallery. Student artwork will be displayed through April 30.

Sponsored by the West Shore Community College Foundation and the WSCC Art Department, the exhibition, due to the pandemic, is being approached from a new direction.

“Looking to support community spirit in these difficult times, this year’s event is focused on the exhibition only. In lieu of a competition, all the works will be professionally framed. At the end of the exhibition, they will be gifted to the participants,” said WSCC Professor of Art Eden Ünlüata-Foley.

Area high schools have been invited to enter four of their students’ best works and those included in the exhibit have been selected by high school art teachers. The participating high schools include Manistee, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, G2S, Ludington, Pentwater, and Shelby.

Each high school graduate participant will also be eligible for a scholarship which can be applied to one of several studio art classes offered by the college.

“The amazing works submitted speak to the commitment of teachers and students to art and learning. It has been a difficult year for teachers and especially for visual art teachers. We are beyond delighted to have these artworks professionally framed, so they will live as family keepsakes for years to come,” said Ünlüata–Foley.

The Manierre Dawson Gallery is located in the Arts and Sciences Center. The gallery is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For an appointment to view the exhibit, contact Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.