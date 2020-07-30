Public invited to provide information to enhance Pere Marquette River safety

Ludington -- With its cool clear water and world class fishing, the Pere Marquette Wild and Scenic River draws thousands to its waters yearly. It has been the backdrop to the lives of many residents of Lake and Mason County as well.

While experiences made on the river are timeless, the river itself is continually changing. Wind and flood events continually change the river by adding unforeseen obstacles and hazards. These obstacles and hazards have led to many emergency situations for river users.

In order to provide a quicker and more coordinated response to these emergencies Mason and Lake County Emergency Management Coordinators, in partnership with the Huron-Manistee National Forests and area Law Enforcement, are working to develop a detailed reference map of the Pere Marquette River.

This reference map will provide emergency dispatchers with valuable information such as local landmarks, river mileage, and most importantly available access points. This information will help dispatchers better identify where a caller is at on the river, and help navigate emergency responders to the location quicker.

This undertaking can not be completed by one group. It takes a coordinated effort to respond to emergencies. The same goes for planning. With this in mind we are asking riverside property owners and frequent river users to help us.

Please visit the site below to help provide the information that will help us make sure everyone enjoys the river and comes back with the life memories we have had the privilege to have made as citizens of Lake and Mason County.

The public is encouraged to visit arcg.is/14C0qW and submit information regarding river safety.

Information being sought includes local or family names of a specific location or section of the river, notable landmarks as seen from the river, and informal/private access point.

Examples of information could include items such as a property owner who has cleared a path to the river that could be used by emergency personnel during a rescue or the big oak tree with a rope swing tied to it. All of these locations could be helpful pieces of information during an emergency on the river.

Individuals are requested to submit their contact information along with the location information so project staff can follow up and ensure accuracy of the reference map. Map information will solely be used for emergency response.

The survey is most easily accessed through a mobile device to allow the submission of a GPS reference point. If individuals are unable to access the survey, they may contact the Mason County Emergency Management Office at (231) 845-5911 for assistance.