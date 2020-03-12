Public invited to first Troutarama planning meeting

BALDWIN -- The first "official" 2020 Troutarama Committee planning meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Baldwin Bowling Center, 708 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.

All committee members, event chair people, volunteers, the general public and anyone interested are invited to attend.

Although this is the first meeting, various committee members and event chair people have been busy working on this year's festival.

Contracts or commitments have been obtained from the Scottville Clown Band, Schmidt Amusement Carnival and the Michigan Horsepulling Boat Association, to name a few.

Inclement weather put a damper on last year's Troutarama. Saturday was almost completely a washout. For the first time in 63 years, the Troutarama Grand Parade was canceled.

In addition, the Schmidt Amusement never opened, and the pony rides, petting zoo and most of the vendors were washed out.

Also, torrential rains damaged the new Troutarama banner.

The 64th annual Troutarama 2020 will take place July 22-25. To keep updated, visit troutarama.com.

Any suggestions for this year's festival may be submitted in writing at the Wenger Insurance Agency.