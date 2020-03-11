Presidential primary turns out local voters Most choose between Trump, Biden and Sanders

In addition to local ballot proposals, voters turned out to cast a vote for their preferred presidential candidate Tuesday.

On the Democratic Party ticket, the biggest names remaining after weeks of candidates dropping out were U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. On the Republican Party ticket, President Donald Trump did not face a serious challenger, but local voters still turned out to support him nonetheless.

About 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in Michigan for Biden on the Democratic side and Trump for the GOP.

In Lake County, it was the same result. Biden won the county with 759 votes, more than Sanders' 332 votes. Trump won 949 votes in the GOP primary.

In Webber Township, Trump and Biden appeared to be close in votes, while in Pleasant Plains Township, Trump inched ahead slightly.

Webber Township resident Sharron Benner did not want to say who she voted for, but said Trump's public behavior since becoming president in 2016 has been cause for concern.

"I have a 3-year-old granddaughter, and we are trying to teach her what is right," Benner said. "You don't call people names, and you don't make fun of people that are different from you. To have the most powerful man in the world not just doing it, but boasting about it, I can't support that."

Webber Township resident Dale Dailey had a different take.

She said she voted for Trump because she thinks he is making changes in a lot of positive ways.

"I wouldn't vote for Biden if he was the only one I could vote for," she said. "He's trying to change Medicaid and Social Security. He wants to get rid of those and I don't know why. Trump stands up to the Democrats and tries to make things better."

Big Rapids resident Levi Arrington felt inspired to get out and vote after seeing his friends on Facebook vote. He said came mostly for the presidential primary.

"I had to give my support as well," Arrington said. "(It's important to vote) so you can be heard, because your vote does count. Whether the person gets in that you voted for or not -- your vote still counts.

"I voted for Joe Biden," he continued. "I listened to a speech he gave and like what he stands for."

In Big Rapids Township, Teresa Mills said she voted for Biden because she's uncomfortable with the Trump administration's perceived closeness with white supremacist groups.

"I voted people over party," Mills said. "I've seen the work Biden has been able to do over party lines. He's a team player."

Carla Cooper, of Big Rapids, said she voted for Trump because of religious reasons.

"I've never even heard of the other guy, but I think Trump is doing an amazing job," she said. "I fully support just about everything he has done. I think he's a top-notch American. He stands up for our children, our unborn children and Christianity. I think people have been pushing Christianity aside."

Reed City resident Emily Saladin said she voted for Bernie Sanders because of his Medicare for All plan.

"I like him better than Biden," she said. "I voted for him for healthcare reasons."

Lucas Smith, a 37-year-old from Big Rapids, had a simple answer when asked why he voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Party primary: "I just like what he stands for.

"He's been consistent his whole life, with everything he's done. He's honest."

Chippewa Township resident Jim Solano showed up at the precinct to vote in both the presidential primary, as well as the topic of recreational marijuana.

"People are supposed to have the say on what goes on in our country," he said. "Not like that screwball we've got in there now. I want somebody sane."

Solano added that he voted for Joe Biden.