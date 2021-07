BALDWIN — PoWeR! Book Bags recently held its School Book Giveaway for students to take home books and to grow their libraries as they enter the summer season.

Students at Baldwin Community School were able to choose two free books from a class variety pack to take home and keep to enjoy over and over again.

The giveaway was held in conjunction with Baldwin School’s Literacy Celebration at the beach titled “Paws for Books.”

Students enjoyed selecting their own books and perusing and reading them outdoors during this well-timed literacy celebration, encouraging reading throughout the school year and especially in the summer months.

In addition to the books, each student received a create-your-own-story booklet. The giveaway was made possible by a grant from the Lake County Community Foundation and public donations to PoWeR! Book Bags.

PoWeR! Book Bags is partnering with inspiREading of Mason, Lake and Oceana Counties through the Great Start Collaborative and West Shore ESD for this summer book giveaway.

The mission of inspiREading is to collaborate with families, communities, schools, and children to inspire reading. Look for their QR code inside our books to learn reading strategies by grade level to use with your children, friends, students, and families! PoWeR! Book Bags has included the inspiREading QR code in the hundreds of books we have given away in the Lake, Oceana and Mason County schools.

This is made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, local donations from the public, and Women Who Care of Mason County May grant.