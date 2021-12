3 1 of 3 Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted its School Vacation Literacy Give-Aways for students to take home books and grow their libraries as they depart for winter vacation.

Between two giveaways before fall and winter break, students at Baldwin Elementary received a total of one literacy bag and a choice of three free books to take home and keep, to enjoy over and over again! In addition to the books, each student received create-your-own-story booklets, promoting literacy for all children.