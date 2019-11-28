Pathfinder library seeks feedback

BALDWIN -- Happy Thanksgiving from the staff of the Pathfinder Community Library.

Please take a few minutes to complete the library's new survey. Feedback will help staff determine how it can improve services and provide future programs, events and activities.

Stop by the library to pick up a survey, or go online at pathfinderlibrary.org. Print the survey, fill it out and drop it off in the survey box at the library, or mail it to: Pathfinder Community Library, PO Box 880, Baldwin, MI 49304.

The library appreciates your patronage.

Book of the week

"Cilka's Journey" by Heather Morris (fiction). Cilka is just 16 when she is taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1942, where the commandant immediately notices how beautiful she is.

Forcibly separated from the other women prisoners, Cilka learns quickly that power, even unwillingly taken, equals survival. When the war is over and the camp is liberated, freedom is not granted to Cilka -- she is charged as a collaborator for sleeping with the enemy and sent to a Siberian prison camp.

But did she really have a choice?

And where do the lines of morality lie for Cilka, who was sent to Auschwitz when she was still a child?

New nonfiction

"The Thanksgiving Book: An Illustrated Treasury of Lore, Tales, Poems, Prayers and the Best in Holiday Feasting" by Jerome Agel, "Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake and the Making of a Family" by Mitch Albom, "Before and After" by Judy Christie, "Wisdom's Daughters: Conversations with Women Elders of Native America" by Steve Wall, "100 Questions and Answers About Lymphoma" by Peter Holman, "Getting Down to Earth: A Call to Environmental Action" by John Heidtke.

New fiction

"Strands of Truth" by Colleen Coble, "Agent Running in the Field" by John LeCarrie, "One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow" by Olivia Hawker, "Your Perfect Year" by Charlotte Lucas, "The Giver of Stars" by JoJo Moyes, "Cilka's Journey" by Heather Morris.

New mystery

"Echoes of the Fall" by Hank Early, "Tracking Game" by Margaret Mizushima, "Storm of Secrets: A Haunted Bluffs Mystery" by Loretta Marion, "River Run" by J.S. James, "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich, "Sins of the Fathers" by Judith A. Jance.

New young adult

"Love, Heather" by Laurie Pefrou, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" by Jenny Han, "Played" by Liz Fichera.

New in paperback

"Maverick Holiday Magic" by Teresa Southwick, "Their Unexpected Christmas Gift" by Shirley Jump, "A Wyoming Christmas to Remember" by Melissa Senate, "A Down Home Savannah Christmas" by Nancy Robards Thompson, "Maverick Christmas Surprise" by Brenda Harlen.