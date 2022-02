BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Library will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Feb. 14.

The library is closed on Thursday.

The following procedures will be in place:

• All return items will go into the outside drop box. They can not be brought into the building.

• Masks are required for all visitors. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

• Visitors are limited to 10 customers at a time.

• Visits are limited to 30 minutes.

• Visitors should pick a number at the door upon arrival.

• Visitors are asked to stay six feet apart from others by following the red guides on the floor.

• Children 17 and under are not allowed without a parent or guardian.

• Staff will do all faxing.

The Pathfinder Library staff thanks you for your patience and understanding.