Pathfinder Library now offering curbside pickup

BALDWIN — Pathfinder Community Library began curbside service Monday. Patrons now can check out materials by following these steps.

Step 1: Search the Pathfinder Community Library online catalog to find available items. (The link can be found at pathfinderlibrary.org.) Call in your requests to the library at 231-745-4010, email us at pathfindercurbservice@gmail.com or fax to 231-745-7681. Be sure to leave your phone number in case the staff has questions.

Step 2: The library will notify you when your order is ready (within 48 hours).

Step 3: Once you’ve been notified that your items are ready, call or email the library to arrange a pickup date and time. You will need to know the request number you were provided.

Step 4: When you arrive at the library for your pickup appointment, call the library to let them know you are there. Staff will give you further instructions at that time.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

When and where can I pick up my requested items?

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Avenue, Baldwin.

How long will you keep my requests until I pick them up?

Five days. If your requests are not picked up within five days, requested books/DVD’s will be made available to other patrons.

How many items can I pick up at one time?

You may pick up 10 requested items at a time; this includes four DVDs.

What measures are you taking to ensure the safety of patrons and library staff?

Library staff are strictly adhering to the latest guidelines from the CDC and all curbside deliveries will be contactless. Please help us follow safety and social distancing guidelines to ensure that your delivery is as safe as possible.

Note: All returned materials are quarantined for three days and sanitized before being available for borrowing again.

Do I need my library card or identification at pickup?

No, information will be gathered at the time you place your request. You will need your assigned request number when you arrive for curbside pickup.

May I return library materials?

We are not accepting returns at the curbside pickup; however, you may place returns in the outside book drop. Fines are waived until further notice. Please speak to a staff person by phone or email if you have further questions.

Can staff help me with e-books, e-audio books and computer questions?

We are happy to do this for you over the phone at 231-745-4010 or by email at pathfindercurbservice@gmail.com

The Pathfinder Community Library staff greatly appreciates the patience of our patrons as we work through safety procedures and methods to provide library services during this difficult time. Our goal is to reopen the building as soon as possible, and we will keep you informed of the protocols which will be necessary at that time.

NOTE: Due dates for books, movies and magazines have been extended automatically and no overdue fines will be assessed. The health and safety of library staff, patrons and community members is the top priority during this unprecedented time. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.