Pathfinder Library begins curbside services June 15

BALDWIN -- Almost three months after closing, Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin will take the first steps to reopening.

With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's announcement Monday that she's lifting the executive orders requiring Michiganders to stay at home and places of public accommodation to be closed for more than 10 weeks, the library will begin curbside service June 15. The service will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In addition to curbside service, the staff will wear masks while inside the library and delivering curbside, and all surfaces and commonly touched items inside the library will be cleaned and disinfected several times during the day.

Incoming returned items will be quarantined for at least 24 hours, as recommended by the CDC and the American Library Association. Donations of any physical materials will not be accepted until further notice.

Pathfinder Community Library closed March 16, as a safety measure against the spread of COVID-19. The closure has been difficult for both patrons who depend on our library services and library staff who work hard to serve their community.

Library staff appreciates the patience of their patrons as they work through safety procedures and methods to provide library services during this pandemic. As the time nears to reopen the library building, they will publish the protocols that will keep both the public and our staff protected and safe from COVID-19.

HOW TO USE CURBSIDE SERVICE

1. A patron must call or email the library with specific book titles, authors' names or DVD titles, and leave a phone number in case staff members have questions. The Library Catalog is available at pathfinderlibrary.org.

2. Forty-eight hours later, the patron notifies the library that he/she is at the curb. The materials will be brought out in a sterile bag and placed into the trunk or back of your car.

Contact information: Pathfinder Community Library, (231) 745-4010, pathfinderlibrary123@gmail.com