Pathfinder Community Library reopening to the public July 20

BALDWIN -- After the success of curbside service, Pathfinder Community Library announced plans to reopen the building July 20.

"Pathfinder Community Library wants to thank all the patrons who participated in our curbside service reopening that began June 15, and which went extremely well," the library stated in a news release.

"We are now excited to take the next step, which is a limited reopening of the building itself. Our plan is based on information and guidance from the CDC, OSHA, other public officials at the State and Local Level, and the Governor's Executive Orders."

The written COVID-19 Policy, which is available at the front desk, insists on the following:

1. Anyone with an infectious illness such as the flu must not enter the Library until at least 24 hours after they are free of fever (100 degrees).

2. The Library shall provide notice on the Library door of the patron responsibilities currently in effect.

3. Patrons MUST wear face masks and observe social distancing per the Governor's Executive Order 2020-114. The Library will provide masks if needed. Failure to follow this policy will result in loss of library privileges and a request to leave the premises.

4. Open hours will be reduced to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

5. Patrons will not use the library fax, copiers, phones or headphones. Staff will help with fax, copier and phones. Computer time will be limited to a half hour.

6. Patrons may bring their own headphones.

7. All returned materials must be returned to the book drop at the front of the Library, and no donations of physical materials will be accepted at this time.

8. Only 10 patrons at a time will be allowed in the library.

Any or all of the above, including the reopening date, may be amended by the Director as needed, based on the current Coronavirus situation in our area, or the State's current Executive Orders governing reopening.

Pathfinder will also be continuing curbside service for those who might prefer getting books and DVD's in that manner.

"We know the past few months have been difficult for both patrons and staff, and are looking forward to partially reopening the building," the news release state. "We appreciate your cooperation with the above measures that will reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and provide a safe and healthy workplace for our employees, patrons and guests."