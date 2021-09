Lake County – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with The Right Place and The Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office on an initiative to provide growth opportunities to outdoor recreation small businesses looking for support to start or scale up their operations.

Local efforts are being marketed and managed under the Lake County Economic Development Alliance.

“Anyone with a new business idea in the outdoor recreation space, or any new small outdoor recreation business wanting to expand its products and services, is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Jodi Nichols with the LCEDA.

This pilot event is only open to businesses located in Mason, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo counties.

The application window is open now through Sept. 30.

Participating businesses must meet the following criteria:

• Business must be located in Mason, Lake, Oceana or Newaygo County. Scoring preference may be given to those in geographically disadvantaged areas.

• Business must have under $750,000 in annual revenue

• Business must have 10 employees or less

• Businesses must meet applicable industry laws and standards

Selected applicants will be invited to a virtual pitch competition on Wednesday, Oct. 27, with awardees receiving customized support services including, merchandising, prototyping, reputation management, GEO targeted marketing, photography and video, and consulting.

Up to ten selected applicants will be invited to pitch their business in the virtual competition.

Five awardees will receive customized support services valued at more than $5,000. All applicants will receive access to free business services from partners such as SBDC-Michigan, MEDC, and The Right Place, Inc.

Businesses interested in participating in the program can apply at pmbc.connect.space/west-michigan-outdoor-recreation-pitch-competition/forms.

Lake County residents seeking more information about these opportunities may contact Jodi Nichols, Right Place business development coordinator for Lake County at 231-742-3328 or at nicholsj@right[lace.org.