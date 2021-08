BALDWIN — For the 11th year, neighbors, church groups and organizations in Lake County will rally together to raise awareness and money to combat hunger in the community, and throughout the world by participating in the Crop Hunger Walk.

The main event of Lake County's 11th Annual Crop Walk, sponsored by Lake Fellowship Ministries, will take place 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Baldwin Congregational Church (870 Beech Street, Baldwin).

However, this year, organizers are trying something new. A kick-off will take place at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 8, at Lake Fellowship Ministries Community Center (9741 S. M-37, Baldwin, in the former CARES building.)

The purpose of the kick off is for participants to take part in 21 days of prayer and devotion, preluding the main event.

"This year we want to focus on 21 days of prayer instead of just a one-day walk," said Pastor Bruce Whitney of the Baldwin Congregational Church.

During the kick-off on Sunday, information about the walk will be presented, and daily devotional guides will be handed out to those who will join in the 21-day prayer, as well as prayer guides, pledge envelopes and inserts.

On Aug. 29, in addition to participants walking through town with the Crop Walk banner, there will also be a special music concert performance by Skylight Quartet from Grand Rapids, and presentation of the Golden Shoe Award for the most funds raised.

Crop Hunger Walks are interfaith events making a difference locally and globally. All funds raised with the Crop Walk are given to fight hunger.