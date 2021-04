IRONS — This year’s Flea Roast and Ox Market Festival has been cancelled, organizers recently announced.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation,” Irons Area Tourist Association Home of the world famous Flea Roast stated in an April 22 post on its Facebook page. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are two overriding concerns that have caused us to make this decision at this time.”

One of those overriding concerns includes the ban on events with more than 300 people in attendance.

“This is currently set to expire at the end of May, but the uncertainty that it will be extended in to June would make all the necessary scheduling and coordination of this event next to impossible,” IATA stated. “Second, our primary concern is the responsibility we feel towards our vendors, attendees and our volunteers who make this event possible.”

For over 40 years, residents from across the state of Michigan have loaded up their campers and RVs to head to Irons for the Flea Roast and Ox Market.

In years past, the festival features live musical performances, a parade, horse pulls and fireworks — among many other events.

The festival typically attracts 20,000 people to the Lake County town.