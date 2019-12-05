Open Meetings Act workshop set for Tuesday at Webber Twp. hall

BALDWIN -- Michigan State University Extension will host a workshop regarding the Michigan Open Meetings Act and meeting minutes from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St.

The free event will cover the Open Meetings Act, a law that applies to boards that make decisions for local units of government. It will also review meeting minutes, which is a record of government meetings.

RSVP is requested in order to help with an accurate refreshment count. Call Ernie Wogatzke at (231) 745-3471 or email ehwogatzke@yahoo.com to register.

Email Mary Reilly with questions at reillym8@msu.edu.