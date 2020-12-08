One person, canine found dead in trailer fire Victim has not yet been identified

LAKE COUNTY — Police are investigating the cause of a recent trailer fire, which resulted in the death of an unidentified individual.

According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, multiple units were dispatched at 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, for a report of an unknown fire on 38th Street and East Nelson Road.

Upon arrival, personnel with the sheriff’s office, Yates Township Fire Department and the Webber Township Fire Department discovered a travel trailer on fire.

One person and one canine were found dead in the burned trailer.

As of Tuesday, identification of the victim was still pending.

The sheriff’s office has requested assistance from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Team in determining the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lt. Brad Nixon at 231-745-2712 or 231-679-0051.

The sheriff’s office and Yates and Webber township fire departments were also assisted by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Division, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office and Lake County Central Dispatch.