Oliver, Charlotte top baby names in Michigan for 2020

A rose by any other name ... still poops and pees. And in Michigan, the top name for that rose last year was Oliver, for a boy, and Charlotte, for a girl.

The Social Security Administration recently posted it’s top baby names for 2020. Oliver was the top boys name in Michigan, followed by Noah, Liam, Henry and Elijah. Charlotte topped the girls’ list, followed by Amelia, Olivia, Ava and Emma. Michigan’s list matches the top baby names across the country, where Oliver placed third and Charlotte was fourth. Rounding out the top 10 most popular names nationwide: