Oliver, Charlotte top baby names in Michigan for 2020

Julie Norwoodjulie.norwood@pioneergroup.com
Empty baby beds stand in the maternity ward of a hospital. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A rose by any other name ... still poops and pees. And in Michigan, the top name for that rose last year was Oliver, for a boy, and Charlotte, for a girl.

The Social Security Administration recently posted it’s top baby names for 2020. Oliver was the top boys name in Michigan, followed by Noah, Liam, Henry and Elijah. Charlotte topped the girls’ list, followed by Amelia, Olivia, Ava and Emma. Michigan’s list matches the top baby names across the country, where Oliver placed third and Charlotte was fourth. Rounding out the top 10 most popular names nationwide:

Boys:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. William

6. James

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Alexander

Girls:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Ava

4. Charlotte

5. Sophia

6. Amelia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

According to a news release from Social Security Administration, Social Security began compiling the top-baby-names list in 1997, using names from Social Security card applications dating back to 1880. In turn, the yearly list reveals the effect pop culture has on naming babies.

The top five fastest rising names in 2020 for boys was Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel. For girls it was Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia.

To view the entire list, visit socialsecurity.gov/babynames.

