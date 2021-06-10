Skip to main content
Of ice cream and butterflies

Submitted to the Star
Lake County 4H says, 
Lake County 4H would like to highlight siblings Mia Snyder, 6, and Ethan Smith, 13, and Dairy Queen in Baldwin for their recent efforts in supporting their community.

