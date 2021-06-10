Of ice cream and butterflies

3 1of3Lake County 4H says, "Special thanks to Dairy Queen of Baldwin for donating ice-cream gift cards to all 90 Lake County 4-H members!!! Your support is appreciated!" (Courtesy/Lake County 4H) Show MoreShow Less 2of3Butterflies: Siblings, Mia Snyder, 6, and Ethan Smith, 13, created paper butterflies and delivered them to residents at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Baldwin. (Courtesy/Lake County 4H) Show MoreShow Less 3of3 Lake County 4H would like to highlight siblings Mia Snyder, 6, and Ethan Smith, 13, and Dairy Queen in Baldwin for their recent efforts in supporting their community.