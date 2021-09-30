Skip to main content
Local News

Oct. 3-9: Lake County youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

Submitted to the Star
For more information on the Lake County 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H Coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.

For more information on the Lake County 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H Coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.

The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county ̶ from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

Lake County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

By engaging in innovative pursuits through 4-H projects and activities, field trips, and community service, youth get the opportunity of expressing themselves in a positive, tangible, and meaningful way while instilling a sense of achievement and pride, boosting their self-confidence all while developing life skills.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.

In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.

Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. Here in Lake County, 4-H reached 97 youth, ages 5 – 19, through the 4-H Learning Kit program during the 2020 – 2021 4-H year, making Lake County 4-H the largest youth-based organization in the county.

For more information on the Lake County 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H Coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu. 4-H enrollment can be found at https://v2.4honline.com. 4-H is open to all youth, ages 5-19. Age is determined on Jan. 1 of the current year.

More News