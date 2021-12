BALDWIN — It was with a sense of sacredness, the Christmas story of long ago unfolded, bringing the birth of Jesus close to those who viewed the Living Nativity hosted by the St. Ann Catholic Church Altar Society on Saturday.

St. Ann member Chris Walker organized the event, and along with members of the Altar Society, created costumes depicting the times for cast members to perform the story to narration.

"The reason I did the nativity is because the birth of our savior Jesus Christ should be celebrated, and the community celebrating the real reason for the season is important to me," Walker said. "It's so sad that Christmas has become so commercialized that a lot of people don't stop to celebrate the real reason for the season. My hope was to share my joy of this glorious time."

The spacious grounds between St. Ann parish and the Lake County Historical Museum — which served as the Inn — is where the nativity took place. Chili and hot chocolate were served over a warming fire for visitors.

Narrators Ken Walker and Marianne Cooke walked the audience through the angel Gabriel announcing the birth of Jesus and the events to follow. The nativity depicted Joseph and Mary being turned away at the Inn, and traveling with a (live) donkey to Bethlehem, where they found a humble manger for Mary to give birth.

The manger was handbuilt by Marty Walker, and filled with straw. Live animals including a cow, goats and a donkey, brought from White Cloud, made the scene come to life.

The shepherds came on scene, watching their flocks, when an angel appeared to them, telling them of a savior born in a manger wrapped in swaddling clothes. To portray the angels and heavenly hosts breaking forth in song, people joined in the carol, accompanied by guitar, "Angels we have Heard on High."

When the shepherds found Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus, they prompted members of the crowd who came to watch the nativity, to gather close to the manger scene, while "O Holy Night," was sung, a time for people to ponder and reflect on the birth of Jesus.

The next scene portrayed the magi (sent by King Herod of Judea to find Jesus) walking slowly from the museum as they followed the star lit above the manger, to the carol, "We Three Kings." Each brought gifts of frankincense, gold and myrrh to baby Jesus, concluding the nativity.

It was the little details that came together which cast members and viewers alike felt they weren't alone in making the living nativity, the first of its kind at St. Ann's, a beautiful and special occasion.

Forecasts throughout the days prior called for snow on Saturday, but cast members who gathered the day before said a prayer, asking for the event to go well, and specifically for sunshine. The skies started out gray on Saturday, with snowflakes in the air, but as people got bustling on set, the sun peered through the clouds, and stayed out.

People laughed in amusement, and with a sense of amazement, as the donkey would join in some of the Christmas carols, and belted out loudly during the narration, "The shepherds returned and glorified and praised God for all that they had heard and were able to see."

"The donkey and cow kept coming in at the right times. It was funny," said Cooke, afterward.

Laura VanVleet smiled when she thought of the animals.

"It was so cool having the animals here. They stole the show," she said.

One Baldwin area woman shared how her mother was touched to tears by the nativity, particularly when the sun was going down, casting a deep glow in the skies, giving a sense of a surreal experience.

During the third and final showing later that evening, the person leading the carols felt inspired to have everyone join together in singing "Silent Night," at the closing of the nativity ,which was not part of the original program. She was told after by a cast member he really hoped "Silent Night" would be sung, and that he felt blessed this happened.

Jane Porteous Schimmels Johnivan expressed that the nativity was "very moving."

"It was a wonderful event," she said. "It was so touching. I cried singing Christmas carols and listening to and looking at the nativity story."

Walker said the event went fabulously, and felt the people who came really got something out of it. She said they will have it again next year.