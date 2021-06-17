Northern Michigan 'seeing an explosion of tick activity'

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — As summer begins and Michiganders spend more time outside, the District Health Department No. 10 has issued a warning about an increase in ticks.
“Areas across Michigan, including Northern Michigan, are seeing an explosion of tick activity this year,” health officials stated in a news release. “As the weather becomes nicer and people head outdoors to enjoy nature, District Health Department No. 10 reminds everyone to exercise proper precautions to prevent human-tick interactions.”