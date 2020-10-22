New titles available at Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday (except for holidays).

You can help support your library and get your winter reading materials at the same time.

We have a huge selection of books for sale at a very reduced price.

Some books are $1 each and some are 5 for $1.

It's a great time to stock up for those blustery days when you just want to curl up and read.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Authenticity Project" (fiction) by Clare Pooley. Julian Jessop, an eccentric, lonely artist and septuagenarian believes that most people aren't really honest with each other.

But what if they were? And so he writes -- in a plain, green journal -- the truth about his own life and leaves it in his local café. It's run by the incredibly tidy and efficient Monica, who furtively adds her own entry and leaves the book in the wine bar across the street.

Before long, the others who find the green notebook add the truths about their own deepest selves, and soon find each other in real life, at Monica's Café.

The Authenticity Project's cast of characters -- including Hazard, the charming addict who makes a vow to get sober; Alice, the fabulous mommy Instagrammer whose real life is a lot less perfect than it looks online; and their other new friends -- is by turns quirky and funny, heartbreakingly sad and painfully true-to-life.

It's a story about being brave and putting your real self forward, and finding out that it's not as scary as it seems. In fact, it looks a lot like happiness.

NEW AUDIO: "Next to Last Stand" by Craig Johnson, "The Last Agent" by Robert Dugoni, "The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult, and "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks.

NEW MYSTERY: "The Last Time I Saw You" by Liv Constantine, "Bad Memory" by Lisa Gray, "The Wanted" by Robert Crais, "The Big Kahuna" by Janet Evanovich, and "Fool's Paradise" by Robert B. Parker.

NEW FICTION: "The Other Americans" by Laila Lalami, "The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult. "A Private Cathedral" (large print) by James Lee Burke, "20th Victim" (large print) by James Patterson, "The Orphan Collector" by Ellen Marie Wiseman, "Labyrinth" by Catherine Coulter, "The Harbinger II - The Return" by Jonathan Cahn, and "The Authenticity Project" by Clare Pooley.

NEW NON FICTION: "American Crisis: leadership lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic" by Andrew M. Cuomo.

NEW PAPERBACK: "In the Electric Mist With Confederate Dead" by James Lee Burke, "Reckless in Texas" by Kari Lynn Dell, "Wild Ride Rancher" by Maureen Child, "A Winning Season" by Rochelle Alers, "In Service of Love" by Laurel Greer, "A Family for a Week" by Melissa Senate, and "Four Christmas Matchmakers" by Cathy Gillen Thacker.