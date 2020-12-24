New titles available at Pathfinder

BALDWIN -- The staff of the Pathfinder Library would like to wish all of you a safe and healthy holiday season.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our county, the Pathfinder Community Library will be closed for two months, including curbside service, starting Jan.1, 2021 until March 1, 2021, to keep both patrons and staff safe.

Please place all of your returned items in the outside book drop. No fines will be assessed.

If you need copies or fax assistance, the Fabric Peddler store across the street can assist you, call (231) 745-4500.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Brightest Star: A Heartwarming Christmas Novel" by Fern Michaels. Christmas is more than just a celebration for Lauren Montgomery.

For generations, it's been her family's livelihood. Their Christmas shop, Razzle Dazzle Décor, has seen seasonal fads come and go, but there's one trend they can't escape.

Online superstores are swallowing their sales, and this Christmas season will need to be their best ever if the store is to stay in business.

This special Christmas treat will warm your heart just in time for the cozy holiday season.

NEW FICTION: "The Office of Historical Corrections" by Danielle Evans, "Mr. Midshipman Hornblower" by C.S. Forester, "Saving Ruby King" by Catherine Adel West, "The Brightest Star" by Fern Michaels, "Jingle All the Way" by Debbie Macomber, and "Tom Clancy: shadow of the dragon" by Marc Cameron.

LARGE PRINT: "The Coast-to-Coast Murders" by James Patterson, "The Girl in the Gatehouse" by Julie Klassen, and "Daylight" by David Baldacci.

NEW NON FICTION: "I'll Be Seeing You: a memoir" by Elizabeth Berg, "Clanlands: whiskey, warfare, and a Scottish adventure like no other" by Sam Heughan, "The Call of the Wild and Free: reclaiming wonder in your child's education" by Ainsley Arment, "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama, and "Dolly Parton, songteller: my life in lyrics" by Dolly Parton.

NEW MYSTERY: "You Betrayed Me" by Lisa Jackson, and "Dark Highway" by Lisa Gray.