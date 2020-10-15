New titles available at Pathfinder

BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Night Portrait: a novel of World War II and da Vinci's Italy" by Laura Morelli (fiction).

An exciting, dual-timeline historical novel about the creation of one of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings, Portrait of a Lady with an Ermine, and the woman who fought to save it from Nazi destruction during World War II.

NEW FICTION: "The Night Portrait" by Laura Morelli, "The Brother's of Auschwitz" by Malka Adler, "The Good Guy" by Dean Koontz, "Winter Counts" by David Heska Weiden, "The Talented Miss Farwell" by Emily Gray Tedrowe, "The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett" by Annie Lyons, "What the Wind Knows" by Amy Harmon, "Total Power" by Vince Flynn, "The Friendship List" by Susan Mallery, "His Only Wife" by Peace Media, "If I Had Two Wings" by Randall Kman, "A Daughter's Dream" by Shelley Shepard Gray, and "Three Moons Over Sedona" by Sherry Wartzler.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Greatest U.S. Marine Corps Stories Ever Told" by Lain Martin, "When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through" by Joy Harjo, "These Truths: A History of the United States" by Jill Lepore, and "The Old Farmer's Almanac 2021.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "The Shadows in Death" by J.D. Robb, "The Stone Wall" by Beverly Lewis, "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts, "The Royal Governess" by Wendy Holden, "The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult, "Choppy Waters" by Stuart Woods, "The Summer House" by James Patterson, "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King, "The Way of Love" by Tracie Peterson, "The Keeper of Lost Things" by Ruth Hogan, and "1st Case" by James Patterson.

NEW YOUNG ADULT: "The Train to Impossible Places" by P.G. Bell, "Dog Man Grime and Punishment" by Dav Pilkey, "Statue of Liberty: Beacon of promise" by L.E Bond, "Pearl Harbor" by National Geographic, and "Dork Diaries: tales from a not-so-fabulous life" by Rachell Renee Russell.