New titles added to Pathfinder library

BALDWIN -- Check out these new titles added to our collection at Pathfinder Community Library this week.

Book of the Week: "The Henna Artist" by Alka Joshi (fiction).

Escaping from an abusive marriage, seventeen-year-old Lakshmi makes her way alone to the vibrant 1950s pink city of Jaipur.

There she becomes the most highly requested henna artist--and confidante--to the wealthy women of the upper class.

But trusted with the secrets of the wealthy, she can never reveal her own.

New Large Print: "Plain Missing" by Emma Miller, "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson, "Masked Prey" by John Sandford, "The Heirloom Garden" by Viola Shipman, "The Sea Glass Cottage" by Rae Anne Thaynem, "The Big Lie" by James Grippando, "The Boy From the Woods" by Harlan Coben, "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci, "One Little Lie" by Colleen Coble.

New Fiction: "The Wedding Dress" by Danielle Steel, "It's Not All Downhill From Here" by Terry McMillan, "The Henna Artist" by Alka Joshi, ""Firing Point" by Tom Clancy, "The Heirloom Garden" by Viola Shipman, "Revenge" by James Patterson, "The Flight Attendant" by Chris Bohjalian, "You Are Not Alone" by Greer Hendricks.

New Kids: "The World Needs More Purple People" by Kristen Bell, "The New Bike", "Last Game", "Say Goodnight", "The Raccoon on the Moon" all by School Zone. "Lizzie the Elephant" by Daniela DeLuca, "What Should Danny Do?" by Ganit Levy, "How to Catch a Unicorn" by Adam Wallace.

The health and safety of library staff, patrons and community members remains the top priority during this unprecedented time.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. Call (231) 745-4010 for curbside pickup.