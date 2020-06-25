New titles added to Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN -- The following titles were added to our collection this week at the Pathfinder Library. Call 745-4010 and reserve a copy to be picked up curbside. Details on curbside pick can be found at pathfinderlibrary.org

Quote of the week: "Reading was my escape and my comfort, my consolation, my stimulant of choice".....Author Paul Auster

Book of the week: "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate (fiction).

Bestselling author Lisa Wingate brings to life startling stories from actual "Lost Friends" advertisements that appeared in Southern newspapers after the Civil War, as newly freed slaves desperately searched for loved ones who had been sold away.

New Mystery: "No Bad Deed" by Heather Chavez, "Picture Me Dead" by Heather Graham, "Hurricane Bay" by Heather Graham, "Dead Man Running" by Steve Hamilton.

New Fiction: "A Marked Man" by Stella Cameron, "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate, "The Heirloom Garden" by Viola Shipman, "Find Caruso" by Kim Barnes, "A Confederacy of Dunces" by John Kennedy Toole, "Andersonville" by MacKinlay Kantor, "Last Breath" by Mariah Stewart, "Vanishing Moon" by Joseph Coulson, "Mercy Train" by Rae Meadows, "Smitten" by Colleen Coble, "Alys Always" by Harriet Lane, "The Treadstone Resurrection" by Robert Ludlum, "To the Death" by Patrick Robinson, "One of These Malibu Nights" by Elizabeth Adler.

New Non Fiction: "Commander in Chief Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War" by Albert Marrin, "Six Armies in Normandy: from D-day to the liberation of Paris" by John Keegan, "Turkey Stearnes and the Detroit Stars: the Negro Leagues in Detroit. 1919-1933" by Richard Bak, "Aunt Bee's Mayberry Cookbook" by Ken Beck, "The Beautiful Tree: a personal journey into how the world's poorest people are educating themselves" by James Tooley, "Fire From the Sky: surviving the Kamikaze threat" by Robert Cecil Stern, "Nearing Home: life, faith, and finishing well" by Billy Graham, "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen, "Ten Years Later" by Hoda Kotb, "Unknown Valor" by Martha Mccallum.