New titles added at Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN -- Check out these new titles added to our collection this week at the Pathfinder Library.

Book of the week: "Love, Death & Rare Books," by Robert Hellenga (fiction). Chas. Johnson & Sons has been a family operation for three generations―grandfather, father and son.

But when it comes time for Gabe Johnson to take the reins of the business, the world of books has changed, and the combination of the internet and inner city rents forces the store to close.

But instead of folding his hand, Gabe decides to risk everything he has and reopen the shop - and, in a sense restart his life ― in a small town on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Haunted his entire life by an obsession with a former lover, he finds her again only to be faced with yet another even more difficult challenge that threatens the well-being of the revival of the bookstore as well as the fate of his rekindled relationship.

New Fiction: "The Upper Hand," by Johnny Shaw, "The Kitchen House," by Kathleen Grissom, "Across the Winding River," by Aimie Runyan, "Black Nowhere," by Reece Hirsch, "Love After Love," by Ingrid Persaud, "The Trustworthy One" (large print), by Shelley Shepard Gray, "What You Wish For," by Katherine Center, "Blue Moon" (large print), by Lee Child, "A Walk Along the Beach" (large print), by Debbie Macomber, "The Living Dead," by George Romero, "All Adults Here," by Emma Straub, and "Love, Death & Rare Books," by Robert Hellenga.

New Non Fiction: "Pure: inside the Evangelical movement that shamed a generation of young women and how I broke free," by Linda Kay Klein, "Dining In: highly cookable recipes," by Alison Roman, and "The Wild Country," by Mark Kenyon.

New Mystery: "When She Was Good," by Michael Robotham, "Half Moon Bay" (large print), by Jonathan Kellerman, "Cross Her Heart," by Melinda Leigh, "Her Final Words," by Brianna Labuskes, "White Out," by Danielle Girard, "Black Rock Bay," by Brianna Labuskes, "The Disappeared," by C.J. Box, "A Book of Bones," by John Connolly, and "Survival Instincts," by Jen Waite.

New Audio Books: "Black Lash," by Brad Thor, "Little Bookshop of Murcer," by Maggie Blackburn, "Half Moon Bay," by Jonathan Kellerman, and "Murder She Wrote: the murder of twelve," by Jessica Fletcher.

New DVD: "The Photograph," "Night at the Museum: secret of the tomb," "An Invisible Sign," "The Nine Yards, the Whole Ten Yards," "In Good Company," "Forces of Nature," and "The Best of Me."