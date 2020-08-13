New community center reveal set for Aug. 16 Community member invited to tour building

The former CARES building on M-37 in Baldwin has been purchased by Lake Fellowship Ministries, LLC., for a new community center. The public is invited to tour the building and learn about the plans for the center from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16.

BALDWIN -- Lake Fellowship Ministries, LLC., a non-profit formed by eight local pastors, is hosting a community reveal for the new Baldwin Community Center located in the former CARES building, at 9741 S. M-37 in Baldwin.

The public is invited to come, from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, to tour the building and learn about what the new community center will have to offer.

Tours of the building will be limited to groups of 10 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and face covering will be required while inside the building.

"We will be taking visitors through the building to show them our vision for the center and so that they can see what we are doing with the building," said Tim Alley, Pastor of Baldwin Assembly of God and President of Lake Fellowship Ministries, LLC.

Alley said the group that started the Lake Fellowship Ministries had been meeting for prayer together for a couple of years when, because of their heart for the youth of the community, they felt the desire to start a ministry to reach out to the community as a whole. From that desire, the idea of the community center came about.

They purchased the former CARES building with the intention of creating a center where families and youth can "fellowship with others and grow in their community," and are working to get it cleaned up and refurbished to better accommodate the plans for the community center, he said.

Through a variety of activities, they hope to develop relationships with the youth and community members in order to minister to the needs of the community, he added.

The center will provide mentoring and educational activities for youth, as well as adult educational classes, and will host family activities and community events.