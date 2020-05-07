New business set to open in downtown Baldwin Coronavirus delayed opening

This gallery of 2019 Pencil Plaques, created by Baldwin resident, Elizabeth Heckler-Cambridge, is an example of the works that will be available at the new Red Curiosities, LLC. art gallery and studio she will be opening in downtown Baldwin once the "Stay Home Stay Safe" order has been lifted. (Submitted photo) less This gallery of 2019 Pencil Plaques, created by Baldwin resident, Elizabeth Heckler-Cambridge, is an example of the works that will be available at the new Red Curiosities, LLC. art gallery and studio she will ... more Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New business set to open in downtown Baldwin 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - Local artist Elizabeth (Eli) Heckler-Cambridge is opening an art gallery and studio at 879 Michigan Ave., in Baldwin.

"When the governor lifts the stay at home order, Red Tree Curiosities,LLC., will open," Heckler said. "We have been impacted by COVID-19, with delayed opening, plus the loss of Mother's Day and the annual Blessing of the Bikes for retail events, but I am excited about bringing a new business to Baldwin, and look forward to opening soon."

Heckler said her storefront will open with an array of local artists' works, including her own. In addition, she will have an in-house studio, where she will be busy creating new works.

Heckler holds a bachelor's degree in fine art and environmental design, and works in a wide range of media, she said.

"I favor colored pencil and painting," Heckler said.. "All my work is inspired by nature. I have participated in Art Prize, among other exhibits, and until recently have sold my work through other local shops."

"After more than a few years, however, my work nearly fills my new store," she added. "I will sell other artists' work, as well, and my studio is in the adjoining room, so I will be busy making new works, too."

"Red Tree Curiosities is not typical," Heckler added. "It's more casual than a gallery."