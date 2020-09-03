New books check in at Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

Book of the Week: "The Pull of the Stars," by Emma Donoghue (fiction).

In an Ireland doubly ravaged by war and disease, Nurse Julia Power works at an understaffed hospital in the city center, where expectant mothers who have come down with the terrible new Flu are quarantined together.

Into Julia's regimented world step two outsiders -- Doctor Kathleen Lynn, a rumoured Rebel on the run from the police, and a young volunteer helper, Bridie Sweeney.

In the darkness and intensity of this tiny ward, over three days, these women change each other's lives in unexpected ways. They lose patients to this baffling pandemic, but they also shepherd new life into a fearful world.

With tireless tenderness and humanity, carers and mothers alike somehow do their impossible work.

New Fiction: "The New American," by Micheline Aharonian Marcom, "The Throwaway Children," by Diney Costeloe, "To Wake the Giant," by Jeff Shaara, "The Pull of the Stars," by Emma Donoghue, "Skios," by Michael Frayn, "Winter in Paradise," by Elin Hilderbrand, "The Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead, "Where Reasons End," by Yiyun Li, and "Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two" (large print), by Ann B. Ross.

New Non Fiction: "Go High," by Michelle Obama, "Hugs From Obama: a photographic look back at the warmth and wisdom of President Barack Obama," by Barack Obama, and "Return From Siberia," by John Shallman.

New Audio Books: "The Book of Lost Friends," by Lisa Wingate, "The Girls Weekend," by Jody Gehrman, and "A Desperate Place," by Jennifer Greer.

New Mystery: "A Time of Torment," by John Connolly, and "The Silent Wife," by Karin Slaughter.