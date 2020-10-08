New books available at Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

Book of the Week: "The Evening and the Morning" by Ken Follett (fiction).

Thirty years ago, Ken Follett published his most popular novel, The Pillars of the Earth.

Now, Follett's masterful new prequel The Eveningand the Morning takes us on an epic journey into a historical past rich with ambition and rivalry, death and birth, love and hate, that will end where The Pillars of the Earth begins.

New Mystery: "One by One" by Ruth Ware, "The Eighth Sister" by Robert Dugoni, "Final Cut" by S.J. Watson, "The Last Agent" by Robert Dugoni, "Shadows in Death" by J.D. Robb, "The Darkest Evening" by Ann Cleeves, "All the Devils are Here" by Louise Penny, and "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman.

New Non Fiction: "Appalachian Fall: Dispatches from Coal Country on What's Ailing America" by Jeff Young, "Michigan Rocks & Minerals: a field guide to the Great Lake State" by Dan Lynch, "Petoskey stone: finding, identifying and collecting Michigan's most storied fossil, "The Four Laws of Love" by Jimmy Evans, "The Truths We Hold: an American Journey" by Kamala Harris, "Melania and Me" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, "Disloyal: A Memoir: the true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump" by Michael Cohen, "Caste: the origins of our discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson, "Murder Thy Neighbor: true crime thrillers" by James Patterson, "Think Like a Monk: train your mind for peace and purpose every day" by Jay Shetty, and "Killing Crazy Horse: the merciless Indian wars in America" by Bill O'Reilly.

New Fiction: "Total Power: a Mitch Rapp novel" by Kyle Mills, "What Are You Going Through" by Sigrid Numez, "Just Like You" by Nick Hornby, "The Talented Miss Farwell" by Emily Gray Tedrowe, "Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar, "Betty" by Tiffany McDaniel, "Playing Nice" by J.P. Delaney, "20th Victim" by James Patterson, "Hieroglyphics" by Jill McCorkle, "Black Bottom Saints" by Alice Randall, "The Party Upstairs" by Lee Conel, "The Evening and the Morning" by Ken Follett, "Trouble Blood" by Robert Galbraith, and "The Wife Who Knew Too Much" by Michele Campbell.