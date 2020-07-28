New books available at Pathfinder

BALDWIN -- The staff of the Pathfinder Library welcome you back. We are now open for business and the following rules apply to all.

• All return items go into the dropbox ONLY - they can not be brought into the building.

• You MUST wear a MASK. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

• There is a limit of 10 customers in the library at any one time.

• Time is limited to 30 minutes or less.

• Pick up a number by the front door.

• Stay 6 feet apart from others by following the red guides on the floor.

• No children 17 or under are allowed in the library unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• NO public restroom is available at this time.

• Copying and faxing will be done by staff only. Please be patient and kind - this is new to us too.

BOOK OF THE WEEK:

"To Wake the Giant: A novel of Pearl Harbor" by Jeff Shaara (fiction).

The New York Times bestselling master of military historical fiction tells the story of Pearl Harbor as only he can in the first novel of a gripping new series set in World War II's Pacific theater.

NEW FICTION:

"Don't Turn Around" by Jessica Barry, "Cloud Howe" by Lewis Grassic Gibbon, "Everyone Knows How Much I Love You" by Kyle McCarthy, "Stuck in Manistique" by Dennis Cuesta, "One Last Lie" by Paul Doiron, "The Order" by Daniel Silva, "The Summer House" by James Patterson, "The Guardians" by John Grisham, "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, "The Party Upstairs" by Lee Conell, "Always the Last to Know" by Kristan Higgins, "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert,

NEW MYSTERY:

"You're Next" by Kylie Schachte, "A Killer's Wife" by Victor Methos, "Malice" by Jennifer Jaynes, "Dead Man Running" by Steve Hamilton, "The Girl From Widow Hills" by Megan Miranda, "The Golden Cage" by Camilla Lackberg, "A Cold Trail" by Robert Dugoni, "The Other Mrs." by Mary Kubica.

NEW KIDS:

"I am Enough" by Grace Byers, "Hands Are Not For Hitting", "Voices Are Not For Yelling", "Words Are Not For Hurting", "Tails Are Not For Pulling", "Teeth Are Not For Biting", "Feet Are Not For Kicking" all by Free Spirit Publishing.

NEW DVD:

"The Sentinel," "Clue the Movie," "Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker," "Mona Lisa Smile," "Frozen II," "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," "The Lion King," "Don't Let Go," "Little Women," "The Sure Thing," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Queen and Slim," "1917," "Burn After Reading," "Garden State," "Billy Madison," "CATS Musical," "Emma," and "Sonic the Hedgehog."