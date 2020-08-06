New books at Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN -- The Pathfinder Community Library book giveaway for kids held on July 25th was a huge success. Tables were set up outside for ages 7-17 to receive their bag of goodies.

Bags included a Michigan themed book by local author Lori Taylor, a bookmark, a coupon for Jones Homemade Ice Cream and candy.

A total of 70 bags were distributed to kids that stopped by the library on Saturday. A big thanks to Baldwin Downtown Development Authority, Jones Homemade Ice Cream and Rosemary Dionne for their donations.

Kids that could not attend the event can still get one of the 30 bags still available by stopping by the Pathfinder Library before Labor Day (or as long as supplies last).

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Lost and Found Bookshop," by Susan Wiggs (Fiction).

In this thought-provoking, wise and emotionally rich novel, New York Times bestselling author Susan Wiggs explores the meaning of happiness, trust, and faith in oneself as she asks the question, "If you had to start over, what would you do and who would you be?"

NEW MYSTERY: "Little Secrets," by Jennifer Hillier, "Seven Deadly Sins," by Nancy J. Parra, "Credible Threat," by J.A. Jance, "Furmidable Foes," by Rita Mae Brown, "Hurry Home," by Roz Nay, "Outsider," by Linda Castillo, "Muzzled: an Andy Carpenter Mystery," by David Rosenfelt, and "No Fixed Line," by Dana Stabenow.

NEW FICTION: "Beautiful Bad," by Annie Ward, "Blacktop Wasteland," by S.A. Crosby, "Hour of the Assassin," by Matthew Quirk, "28 Summers," by Elin Hilderbrand, "Dance Away With Me," by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, "The Book of Longings," by Sue Monk Kidd, "A Walk Along the Beach," by Debbie Macomber, "The Dilemma," by B.A. Paris, "The House on Fripp Island," by Rebecca Kauffman, and "Cajun Justice," by James Patterson.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Great Influenza," by John M. Barry", "Notes on Silencing," by Lacy Crawford, "How to be a Antiracist," by Ibram X. Kendi, and "Untamed," by Glennon Doyle.