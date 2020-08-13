New books arriving at Pathfinder Community Library

BALDWIN -- Check out these new titles added to our collection this week at the Pathfinder Community Library.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

"Reading is a way for me to expand my mind, open my eyes, and fill up my heart," - Oprah Winfrey.

BOOK OF THE WEEK:

"Across the Great Lake," by Lee Zacharias (fiction).

In the brutally cold winter of 1936, as his wife lies dying, Henrik Halvorsen takes their daughter with him on a perilous journey. Captain of the coal-fired Manitou, he is charged with transporting railroad cars across an icy Lake Michigan.

Five-year-old Fern revels in the freedom of the ferry, making friends with a stowaway cat and a gentle young deckhand, before the sighting of a ghostly ship presages danger for all aboard.

Eight decades later, Fern reflects on the dark secret she has kept since that ill-fated voyage.

NEW FICTION: "One Minute Out," by Mark Greaney, "Across the Great Lake," by Lee Zacharias, "Afterland," by Lauren Beukes, and "The Black Marble," by Joseph Wambaugh.

NEW MYSTERY: "True Story," by Kate Reed Petty, "A Desperate Place," by Jennifer Greer, "Elevator Pitch," by Linda Barclay, "Outsider," by Linda Castillo, "Never Look Back," by Mary Burton, "Half Moon Bay," by Jonathan Kellerman, "Collecting the Dead," by Spencer Kope, and "Trust No One," by Debra Webb.

NEW NON FICTION: "White Fragility," by Robin Diangelo, "Wandering in Strange Lands," by Morgan Jenkins, "Memorial Drive," by Natasha Trethewey, "Being Again," by Eddie S. Glaude, and "Becoming Madison," by Michael Signer.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "The Guest List," by Lucy Foley, "Most Dangerous Place," by James Grippando, "Red Ruby Heart in a Cold Sea," by Morgan Callan Rogers, "Find You in the Dark," by Nathan Ripley, "She Was the Quiet One," by Michele Campbell, "Half Moon Bay," by Jonathan Kellerman, and "Silent Scream," by Karen Harper.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Cajun Justice," by James Patterson, and "Near Dark," by Brad Thor.