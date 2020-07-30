New books arriving at Pathfinder

BALDWIN -- QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The person who never reads lives only one" - George R.R. Martin.

Check out these new titles added to our collection this week at the Pathfinder Library:

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Pull of the Stars," by Emma Donoghue (fiction).

In an Ireland doubly ravaged by war and disease, Nurse Julia Power works at an understaffed hospital in the city center, where expectant mothers who have come down with the terrible new flu are quarantined together.

Into Julia's regimented world step two outsiders -- Doctor Kathleen Lynn, a rumored rebel on the run from the police, and a young volunteer helper, Bridie Sweeney.

In the darkness and intensity of this tiny ward, over three days, these women change each other's lives in unexpected ways.

They lose patients to this baffling pandemic, but they also shepherd new life into a fearful world.

With tireless tenderness and humanity, carers and mothers alike somehow do their impossible work.

NEW FICTION: "The Book of Lost Names," by Kristin Harmel, "The Shadows," by Alex North, "The Pull of the Stars," by Emma Donoghue, "Devolution," by Max Brooks, "Crooked Hallelujah," by Kelli Jo Ford, "Thief River Falls," by Brian Freeman, "The Last Flight: a novel," by Julie Clark, "The Lost and Found Bookshop," by Susan Wiggs.

NEW MYSTERY: "The Bone Jar," by S.W. Kane, "Find Me," by Anne Frasier, "Legacy of Lies," by Robert Bailey, "Don't Make a Sound," by T.R. Ragan, "Long Range," by C.J.Box, "Home Before Dark," by Riley Sager, "Blue Moon," by Lee Child, "The Prized Girl," by Amy K. Green, "The Guest List," by Lucy Foley, "Come and Get Me," by August Norman.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "The Lost and Found Bookshop," by Susan Wiggs, "A Walk Along the Beach," by Debbie Macomber, "Furmidable Foes," by Rita Mae Brown, "A Week at the Shore," by Barbara Delinsky, "The Trustworthy One," by Shelly Shepard Gray, "Murder She Wrote," by Jessica Fletcher, "Outsider," by Linda Castillo.

NEW NON FICTION: "Team of Five," by Kate Andersen Brower, "Hidden Valley Road: inside the mind of an American Family," by Robert Kolker, "Too Much and Never Enough: How my family created the world's most dangerous man," by Mary L. Trump, "I Want My Life Back," by Steve Hamilton, "So You Want to Talk About Race," by Ijeoma Oluo, "The Answer is.....reflections on my life," by Alex Trebek, "I'm Still With You," by Sherrie Dillard.