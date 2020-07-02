New books added to Pathfinder library

BALDWIN - Check out these new books added to the Pathfinder Library collection this week.

Curbside service is available, call (231) 745-4010 or email pathfindercurbservice@gmail.com to reserve a book, magazine or movie. Be sure to include specific book titles, author's name or DVD titles and your name and phone number.

The staff of the Pathfinder Library will no longer sell single printed forms regarding divorce.

Individuals can purchase a Do-It-Yourself Divorce book from the library for a $30 fee by calling the library.

Book of the Week: "Sea Wife" by Amity Gaige (fiction). From the highly acclaimed author of Schroder, this book is about a young family who escape suburbia for a yearlong sailing trip that upends all of their lives. Sea Wife is a transporting novel about marriage, family and love in a time of unprecedented turmoil.

It is unforgettable in its power and astonishingly perceptive in its portrayal of optimism, disillusionment, and survival.

New Fiction: "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King, "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts, "Sea Wife" by Amity Gaige, "Rodham: a novel" by Curtis Sittenfeld, "The End of October" by Lawrence Wright, "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub, "These Women" by Ivy Pochoda, "Distant Dead" by Heather Young, "Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd.

New Non Fiction: "Daughter of the boycott: carrying on a Montgomery family's civil rights legacy" by Karen Gray Houston, "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton, "Countdown 1945: The extraordinary story of the atomic bomb and the 116 days that changed the world" by Chris Wallace, "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle, "Our Time is Now: power, purpose, and the fight for a fair America" by Stacey Abrams, "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson, "Hollywood Park: a memoir" by Mikel Jollett, "The Lincoln Conspiracy: the secret plot to kill America's 16th president and why it failed" by Brad Meltzer.

New Audio Books: "Last Day" by Luanne Rice, "Dead Land" by Sara Paretsky, "Camino Winds" by John Grisham, "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts, "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci, "Masked Prey" by John Sandford.

New Mystery: "The Persuasion" by Iris Johansen, "A Killer's Wife" by Victor Methos, "Rain Will Come" by Thomas Holgate, "Don't Turn Back" by D.S. Butler, "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly.