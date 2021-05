BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams (fiction).

From celebrated national leader and bestselling author Stacey Abrams. While Justice Sleeps is a gripping, complexly plotted thriller set within the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Way I Heard It" by Mike Rowe, "Stronger: courage, hope and humor in my life with John McCain" by Cindy McCain, "Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the fight for America's first frontier" by Bob Drury, "Backpacking With the Saints: wilderness hiking as spiritual practice" by Belden C. Lane, "Facts and Fears" by James Clapper, "Leonardo The Florentine" by Rachel A. Taylor, "Scared Selfless: my journey from abuse and madness to surviving and thriving" by Michelle Stevens, and "Is This a Great Game or What?: from A-Rod's heart to Zim's head - my 25 years in baseball" by Tim Kurkjian.

NEW FICTION: "The Red Book" (large print) by James Patterson, "The Numbers Game (large print) by Danielle Steel, "The Silkworm" by Robert Galbraith, "The Beach House" by Jane Green, "What Comes After" by JoAnne Tompkins, "The Cleaner" by Mark Dawson, "The Travelers: a novel" by Regina Porter, "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave, "Good Company" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, "Hours of the Witch" by Chris Bohjalian, "A Gambler's Jury" by Victor Methos, "Sooley" by John Grisham, "Bookshop by the Sea" by Denise Hunter, "Turn a Blind Eye" by Jeffrey Archer, "Destined For You" by Tracie Peterson, "Picnic in Someday Valley" by Jodi Thomas, "Best Kept Secret" by Jeffrey Archer, "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams, "Split Second" by David Baldacci, "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker, "The Children's Blizzard" by Melanie Benjamin, "The Devil's Punchbowl" by Greg Iles, and "Landsman: a novel" by Peter Charles Melman.