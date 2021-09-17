Skip to main content
Never forget: Memorial ride and plaque ceremony honor heroes

Shanna AveryFor the Star
A 9-11 Memorial Ride commemorated the memory of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on the 20th year anniversary. (Courtesy photo) 
A 9-11 Memorial Ride commemorated the memory of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on the 20th year anniversary. (Courtesy photo) 

BALDWIN - Many people remember where they were and what they were doing when terrorists attacked our country Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years later, the heroes of the Sept. 11 attacks were honored by thanking those who put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our communities with a 9/11 memorial ride, followed by a plaque ceremony at AMVETS Post No. 1988, on Saturday, Sept. 11.

All safety personnel in Lake County, including Lake County Sheriff Office staff, Lake County fire and rescue agencies, Michigan State Police, EMS and Lake County Central Dispatch, were recognized at the plaque ceremony, and enjoyed a meal in their honor.

“You couldn’t ask for a better group of people than the members of the local AMVETS Post No. 1988,” Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said. “They went out of their way to recognize all public safety personnel in Lake County in a large ceremony today on 9/11. We are thankful for their continued support.”

Also in remembrance of Sept. 11, West Michigan EMS Roaddocs had a 9-11 Memorial Ride and Poker Run, starting at Platinum Powersports in Rockford, and ending at AMVETS in Baldwin in time for the plaque presentation.

On their Facebook page, West Michigan EMS Road-docs thanked all the sponsors and everyone who came out to make the ride a great occasion with perfect weather, a beautiful route and great food. They gave a shout out to Platinum Power Sports for hosting the start of the ride, Driftwood Bar and Grill, Woody’s and Na-Tah-Ka South for hosting stops along the route, and AMVETS Post No. 1988, and the AMVETS Riders.

“Thank you to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for all your help. And finally, thank you to all the servicemen and women, fire, police and EMS that continue to fight on the front lines. This ride commemorates the lives of innocents and first responders that were lost 20 years ago. 9-11 never forget,” the post said.

