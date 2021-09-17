Never forget: Memorial ride and plaque ceremony honor heroes

3 1 of 3 Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BALDWIN - Many people remember where they were and what they were doing when terrorists attacked our country Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years later, the heroes of the Sept. 11 attacks were honored by thanking those who put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our communities with a 9/11 memorial ride, followed by a plaque ceremony at AMVETS Post No. 1988, on Saturday, Sept. 11.

All safety personnel in Lake County, including Lake County Sheriff Office staff, Lake County fire and rescue agencies, Michigan State Police, EMS and Lake County Central Dispatch, were recognized at the plaque ceremony, and enjoyed a meal in their honor.