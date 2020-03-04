Nestle announces grant recipients

STANWOOD — Nestle Waters North America (NWNA), in partnership with Fremont Area Community Foundation (FACF), this week announced the most recent recipients of grants awarded through the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund (IMESF).

The IMESF supports the long-term sustainability of the Muskegon River and its ecosystems by funding environmental conservation projects and programs throughout the watershed.

The recipients selected for 2019 grants include: the Michigan United Conservation Clubs, the largest statewide conservation organization in the nation; Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, a regional education service agency that serves the public schools of Muskegon and parts of Oceana, Ottawa, and Newaygo counties; Muskegon River Watershed Assembly, which is dedicated to the preservation, protection, restoration and sustainable use of the Muskegon River; and Schrems West Michigan Trout Unlimited. Trout Unlimited is America’s leading conservation organization for coldwater fisheries.

In 2019, NWNA committed an additional $2 million investment into the IMESF fund to support conservation projects for the next 20-plus years. Since its inception in 2002, the IMESF has awarded nearly $625,000 in grants to a number of local organizations that are committed to improving, enhancing, protecting or preserving the Muskegon River.

“Nestle Waters North America is committed to sustainably managing our natural resources, and the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund is just one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to help protect the natural resources of Michigan,” Arlene Anderson-Vincent, natural resource manager in the Midwest for Nestle Waters, stated in a press release. “We are honored to support Michigan organizations that share our collective goal to help preserve the Muskegon River Watershed, and look forward to seeing the results of the projects led by our 2019 grant recipients.”

The 2020 IMESF grant application period is June 1– July 15. For more information and to apply for consideration for a 2020 IMESF grant, visit facommunityfoundation.org/grants/types-of-grants/ice-mountain/.