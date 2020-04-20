Nestle Waters looks to fill seasonal positions

STANWOOD — Nestle Waters North America announced it is hiring for seasonal positions at its Stanwood bottling facility.

As an essential industry, NWNA needs workers to fill its seasonal production operator and seasonal warehouse operator positions.

"NWNA encourages anyone who is seeking employment in these challenging economic times to consider joining us in our effort to produce and deliver our water products for consumers at a time when they are depending on us," according to a news release announcing the openings.

For more information about the positions or to apply, visit nestlejobs.com.