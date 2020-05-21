Nessel announces simplified application for FCC Lifeline programs

LANSING -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently announced a simplified application process for the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) National Lifeline programs.

The Michigan and Federal Lifeline programs allows individuals at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty level to obtain a discount on monthly phone, internet, or phone and internet bundled services.

Individuals who have lost their income because of COVID-19 only need to fill out a waiver, available through June 30, that will allow proof of income eligibility through a notice of unemployment benefits or similar official document.

In addition to this simplified application process, current Lifeline participants who are up for re-certification have been allowed an extension to do so through June 30 without penalty.

For more information on the Michigan or Federal Lifeline programs visit bit.ly/3dVRTyP or call (800) 292-9555.