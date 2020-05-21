Naloxone training now available online, by mail

LAKE COUNTY -- During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the free Naloxone training and rescue kits offered at West Michigan Community Mental Health through The Red Project are not being provided.

Naloxone, commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, is a medication designed to reverse an opioid overdose.

It's recommended that people who use drugs or are around people who use drugs to consider learning how to respond to an opioid overdose and carry Naloxone.

For those wishing to complete Naloxone training and receive a free rescue kit, NEXT Naloxone has partnered with the Grand Rapids Red Project to provide online training and mail-based services. Upon successful completion of the online training, your information is shared with The Red Project who mails the supplies directly to your home.

For more information or to enroll, visit naloxoneforall.org/michigan.

Naloxone kits also are available at most local pharmacies, however an order from a doctor and insurance are required. Contact your local pharmacy for details.

West Michigan Community Mental Health will resume onsite Naloxone training at its offices in Ludington, Hart and Baldwin as soon as it is deemed safe by public health officials monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.