NWNA launches online ecology learning program

SACO, Maine -- At a time when many students have turned to online learning at home, The Ecology School, a pioneer and leader in environmental education, is teaming up with Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) and its Poland Spring® brand (Poland Spring) to provide new ways to teach and learn about ecology.
Together, Poland Spring and The Ecology School are providing students with top-of-the-line, virtually accessible resources, offering a new educational institution to train ecology education leaders nationwide and developing a sustainable learning facility in the Northeast.