NEWBY: Be guilty of thinking too big in 2022

No community, chamber, or business leader wants to be labeled as one that thinks too small. William Ward once said, “The pessimist complains about the wind, the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails”. As a leader, which category do you find yourself falling in?
I recall a conversation with a good friend. He was lamenting the lack of both vision and creative thinking engulfing his small community. Listening to him, my mind kept replaying the dozens of similar conversations I have heard countless times.