'Mysteries at the Museum' slated for Feb. 12

BALDWIN — The Lake County Historical Society will host its annual "Mysteries at the Museum" program at 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

The event will take place at the Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave.

"Our history detectives will share their findings about six artifacts. From a wire 'thing,' a bicycle, curly-toed boots, living room furniture, a 'reward' postcard, to a Victorian doll, you just might be surprised about the history of these curious items," a news release from the organization states.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a sharing table and punch. For more information, call (231) 898-6500.