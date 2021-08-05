Skip to main content
More county Senior Centers now open to public

Shanna AveryFor the Star
Senior citizens are happy to be able to meet and socialize again, and share a meal. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)

LAKE COUNTY — For more than a year, senior citizens of Lake County were not able to gather and socialize at the five senior centers in the county — but as of this week, two more senior centers re-opened, offering four present locations for seniors to meet.

Both the Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin and North West Lake County Senior Center in Peacock opened on Monday, Aug. 2, joining St. Ann's Senior Services and Luther Senior Center, which have been open prior to August, said Shelly Shafer, chairperson for Lake County Council on Aging.

"Henrietta Summers Senior Center in Idlewild is waiting for more needed repairs before they open, but they are still serving meals mobile," Shafer said.

St. Ann's Senior Services is open for meals, but are not doing activities just yet, Shafer, who also is director of St. Ann's Senior Services, added.

"It is nice seeing people come out again," Shafer said. "People are so happy to even come for just meals. We are looking forward to getting more activities again — not yet — but sometime.

At Hollister Senior Center, crafts, ceramics and other activities are scheduled. A person doesn't have to be a senior to participate, but members, 55 and older, get a reduced rate for classes.

For more information on services and activities, Hollister Senior Center can be reached at 231-745-3843; North West Lake County Senior Center at 231-266-5785; Luther Senior Citizens Center at 231-797-5401; and St. Ann's Senior Services at 231-745-2401. The centers are open Monday through Thursday.

