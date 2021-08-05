More county Senior Centers now open to public

LAKE COUNTY — For more than a year, senior citizens of Lake County were not able to gather and socialize at the five senior centers in the county — but as of this week, two more senior centers re-opened, offering four present locations for seniors to meet.

Both the Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin and North West Lake County Senior Center in Peacock opened on Monday, Aug. 2, joining St. Ann's Senior Services and Luther Senior Center, which have been open prior to August, said Shelly Shafer, chairperson for Lake County Council on Aging.