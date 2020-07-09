Michigan aging adults and persons with disabilities survey How to better meet COVID-19 needs

LANSING -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Aging & Adult Services Agency is working to make sure programs and services available to Michigan's older adults and persons with disabilities continue to meet their needs during the pandemic.

The agency is conducting a survey of Michiganders age 60 and over and with disabilities. MDHHS will use the results to improve programs and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"In Michigan, adults age 60 and over represent 35 percent of COVID-19 cases and, unfortunately, 87 percent of the deaths," said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of Aging & Adult Services Agency. "We are looking to hear from both older adults and persons with disabilities how COVID-19 has impacted their daily lives."

Any Michigan resident who is age 60 or over and/or has a disability is invited to complete the online survey on the Aging and Adult Services website. The survey closes Friday, July 10.

A caregiver also can complete the survey on behalf of an older adult or person with a disability.

This survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and will be stored securely. Results will be reported in summary form only.

For more information, contact Aging and Adults Services Agency at (517) 241-4100, AASAInfo@michigan.gov or Michigan.gov/AASA.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.