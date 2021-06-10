Michigan Works! West Central kicks off ReNew campaign

BIG RAPIDS — As COVID-19 restrictions loosen and the Michigan economy reopens, Michigan Works! West Central is inviting job seekers to take advantage of its many programs and services to ReNew their career goals.

After more than a year of providing remote and virtual services to clients and businesses, Michigan Works! West Central is re-inviting those seeking career assistance back to its service centers in Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties. Their talented frontline staff is ready to assist job seekers reenter the workforce and advance their career goals.

“Whether you’re looking to return to work, update your resume or learn a new skill, Michigan Works! West Central is here to help you make your next career move through our ReNew campaign,” said Shelly Keene, executive director for the organization. “The goal of our new campaign is to encourage clients to take advantage of the services and programs we have available to help them take the next steps toward advancing their careers. Let our experienced and knowledgeable team help you ‘ReNew’ your career goals and reenter the workforce!”

Michigan Works! West Central currently is enrolling young adults (ages 18-24) looking to gain work experience into its Young Adult programs, which can offer virtual and in-person job shadowing, on-the-job training, funding assistance for training and more.

The organization also can offer assistance in obtaining a GED; help those who have lost a job due to no fault of their own find work or enroll in training; provide assistance in expunging your criminal history through its partners at WorkSolved; and more!

“All of these services and more are geared toward ReNewing your career, and ReNewing our efforts to help job seekers across our six-county region meet their goals as we welcome clients back into our service centers,” Keene said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but seeking assistance to move your career forward shouldn’t have to be hard. If you have questions about any of our programs and services, please stop into one of our services centers to see how we can help you.”

To coincide with the ReNew campaign, Michigan Works! West Central also is announcing the launch of its redesigned website and new web domain, MWWC.org.

“We have been working with a team of web developers since the beginning of the year to redesign our website to make it easier for job seekers and businesses to navigate. We’re very excited about the new look and feel of our website,” said Jonathan Eppley, Michigan Works! West Central communication and marketing manager.

“We also are excited about our new, shorter web domain MWWC.org, which is easier for clients to remember and access. The shorter domain also is being applied to all of our team members’ email addresses, which will now have the @MWWC.org email extension.”

For more information about Michigan Works! West Central’s programs and services, visit the newly redeveloped website at MWWC.org, to find directions to each of its six service centers.