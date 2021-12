3 1 of 3 Star photo/Shanna Avery Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds office, along with other officials, as part of the Lake County Apportionment Commission, have met together several times in recent months to see if the U.S. 2020 Census data for Lake County would require any redistricting and reapportionment changes.

If any precincts in the state have more than 2,999 registered voters, the Michigan Bureau of Elections recommends adjustments so larger precincts stay under that limit.