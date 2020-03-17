Michigan Legislature roll call report

Senate Bill 812, Clarify unemployment insurance "work search" requirements: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To require the state unemployment insurance benefits agency (the Michigan Employment Security Commission) to specify what an individual would have to do to be considered "actively engaged in seeking work" for the purpose of remaining eligible while receiving these benefits.

35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

Senate Bill 268, Gov. Whitmer’s “Michigan Reconnect” scholarship proposal: Passed 36 to 2 in the Senate

To authorize a college grant program for individuals age 25 and above, with grants in the amount needed to cover tuition and fees for career-oriented classes at a community college that is above the amount covered by other scholarships and government aid. It would also authorize one-time grants of $1,500 for completing a private apprenticeship program.

This is the “Michigan Reconnect” program proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her 2019 State of the State address, and is projected to cost $46.3 million.

35 Sen. Curt VanderWall R - Ludington Y

House Bill 5576, House version, Gov. Whitmer's “Michigan Reconnect” program: Passed 93 to 14 in the House

The House vote on a bill that contains the same provisions as Senate Bill 268 (above), Gov. Whitmer's “Michigan Reconnect” program.

100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

House Bill 4454, Increase illegal dumping penalties: Passed 103 to 4 in the House

To authorize criminal misdemeanor fines of $2,500 for unauthorized dumping of between at least .3 cubic yards and 3 cubic feet of refuse or trash (with steepening amounts for subsequent violations), and up to $10,000 for dumping more than 5 cubic yards, plus remediation costs.

100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

House Bill 4587, Let landlords sue for delinquent late fees: Passed 80 to 27 in the House

To let landlords in eviction and delinquent rent collection actions claim unpaid monthly late fees of up to $50, or 10 percent of the rent amount.

100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

House Bill 4332, Permit airbows for hunting during firearms season: Passed 70 to 37 in the House

To permit the use of pneumatic air bows to hunt game during any open season in which a firearm may be used, and permit disabled hunters to use air bows during bow season. These devices are like crossbows but use compressed air to drive an arrow.

100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County N

Senate Bill 543, Authorize “secure identity verification device” to buy alcohol: Passed 100 to 7 in the House

To authorize the use by stores, bars and restaurants of a “secure identity verification device” to determine whether a person is old enough to buy alcohol. The methods could include the following, as described by the Senate Fiscal Agency: An electronic biometric scan referenced against certain photo identification cards; a photo identification previously verified by an electronic authentication process; a commercially available knowledge-based electronic authentication process; and an authenticated picture identification “securely linked to biometrics contemporaneously collected from the individual.”

100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

House Bill 5286, Preempt local knife regulations: Passed 71 to 36 in the House

To preempt local government ordinances or rules on the transportation, possession, carrying, sale, purchase, manufacturing, etc. of a knife or knife-making components. A similar preemption restricts local gun regulations.

100 Rep. Scott VanSingel R - Newaygo County Y

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting